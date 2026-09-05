300: Haaland continues to write historic numbers

Erling Haaland hit a fresh milestone in his club career during Manchester City's 1-0 win over Coventry City in the third round of the English Premier League this Saturday afternoon.

He struck in the 26th minute, heading home Antoine Semenyo's cross to take his tally to 300 goals.

According to CNN , Haaland scored his 300 goals with four clubs as follows:

Molde of Norway, 20 goals in 50 matches.

Red Bull Salzburg of Austria, 29 goals in 27 matches.

Borussia Dortmund of Germany, 86 goals in 89 matches.

Manchester City, 165 goals in 202 matches.

That header made him the player with the most goals of that kind since he arrived at City in the 2022-2023 season.

It was also his third goal in three matches this season. He stays top of the scoring charts, level with Alexander Isak of Liverpool and Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.

The milestone lands as Haaland keeps shining under manager Enzo Maresca, who has opened his first season with three straight wins and nine points to sit temporarily top of the table.