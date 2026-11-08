Hansi Flick has lifted the lid on his team selection for tonight's clash with Atletico Madrid. The Barcelona boss explained Eric Garcia's situation, revealed why he picked Marc Bernal over Frenkie de Jong to cover for the absent Rodri, and made clear his side are desperate to beat the team sitting second to their first in the table.

Speaking to the media before kick-off, Flick put Garcia's place on the bench down to two factors: a lack of full fitness and his trust in Bryan Fariñas, who has been in fine form of late.

"Both things together," he explained. "Bryan has played well and is going through a fine period, and so is Lamine Yamal in this regard, and things are going very well. We have to manage Eric's playing minutes, and I am happy with his return to the squad, but he cannot play for more than 30 minutes."

Previous meetings give his players a read on the opponent, the German acknowledged, but they change nothing about the need to treat this one as a fresh start. He wants confidence and quality from the first whistle.

"I want to see the team show its quality and strength, while being aware that playing here is not easy, because Atletico fight, and we have to fight too," he added. "The important thing is that we show our ability with the ball, and that we continuously try to create chances, and move the opponent and the ball."

On choosing Bernal ahead of De Jong to fill Rodri's role, Flick heaped praise on the youngster's season. "Marc Bernal has done a wonderful job this season, and in every match he has taken part in he has looked good, and I am very happy with him," he said.

The target is simple. First against second, and Flick signed off by insisting his players walk into the game full of confidence and itching to turn it into three points.