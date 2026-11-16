Jose Mourinho is considering a cautious approach to Vinicius Junior's return to Real Madrid after the international break, as the Portuguese coach seeks to recover the best version of the Brazilian winger without risking an impact on the team's results.
Mourinho hasn't ruled out starting the player on the bench for some matches. He would then get his chance to make a difference in the second half, as a step towards winning back his place in the starting line-up.
According to Spanish outlet "Defensa Central", Mourinho believes Vinicius's spell with Brazil is working in his favour. He hopes the winger can draw on the current atmosphere to rebuild his confidence when he returns to Madrid.
Mourinho's idea is to bring the Brazilian on for 30 or 35 minutes in the second half rather than start him, letting him unleash his pace and dribbling against defenders who have burned through much of their energy over an hour of play. The coach believes those minutes could restore Vinicius's sense of importance within the team, especially if he gets the better of his opponent in one-on-one duels. That, in turn, could boost his chances of returning to the starting line-up in the following matches.
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It isn't just about less game time. The plan also gives the Brazilian enough room to keep trying things in attack without losing confidence if his first attempt fails. Lose a duel against the opposing full-back, and he can go again down the flank, combine with a team-mate or move to receive the ball closer to the penalty area, according to the same report.
Timing could hand Vinicius a tactical edge, the report argues. A full-back who has spent a full hour defending may still hold his position well, but he could struggle to get defensive support quickly enough against the Brazilian, especially when Vinicius picks up the ball in wide open spaces.
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The state of the game could also play to his strengths. If the opponents are behind and forced to push forward for an equaliser, Vinicius may find space to run into behind the full-back. If Real Madrid need a goal against a side packed in defence, he could drag defenders towards his flank and open up extra space for his team-mates through the middle.
How Mourinho uses him will depend on Vinicius's return from Brazil, his technical and physical condition and the nature of each match. The coach is considering using his second-half outings to restore his attacking influence gradually. He'll also be watching how the winger handles his first touches and how he reacts when an attempt doesn't come off.
If Vinicius rediscovers his ability to beat the opposing full-back and convinces his team-mates to trust him again, the report believes that could be enough to change his situation. Telling performances off the bench would give Mourinho, who has chosen to manage his return gradually, stronger grounds for restoring him to the starting line-up.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
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Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
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