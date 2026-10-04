Gonçalo Ramos stole the spotlight during this international break, the Portugal striker thriving under Jorge Jesus.

For years Ramos was the first alternative to Cristiano Ronaldo. Then the legend left the camp of the "Brazil of Europe", and the Milan striker finally got his chance in the starting line-up.

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He started on the bench against Wales, a game Portugal won by a single goal, before replacing Ronaldo for the final 23 minutes.

Everything changed once Ronaldo departed. Ramos started three matches on the bounce, two against Norway and one against Denmark, scoring three goals and setting up another.

Inside the box he was electric, pouncing on half-chances and grafting hard to press opponents. He repaid Jorge Jesus's faith in full.

Portugal finished with a perfect record across four straight games. They beat Norway 2-1 twice, saw off Denmark 4-2 and edged Wales 1-0.