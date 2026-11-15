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Juventus FC v Wydad AC: Group G - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images
Karim Malim
Translated by

3 facial fractures: serious injury for Wydad star

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Moroccan football has witnessed contrasting developments, after Chamseddine Alalli, the Wydad Athletic Club player, suffered a serious injury that required him to undergo surgery, at a time when the disciplinary committee of the National Professional Football League imposed sanctions on a pair from Kawkab Marrakech, following a brawl that broke out between them after the two teams met in the Moroccan league.

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Shams Eddine El Alali has come through surgery successfully after the severe facial injury he suffered in Wydad Casablanca's friendly against Difaa El Jadida.

Moroccan website "Hespport" reported that the young player sustained three facial fractures, requiring surgical intervention across three stages. All went well, and there was relief within the club that the operation passed without any declared complications.

Wydad expect El Alali to miss training for up to two weeks before he begins a gradual return. Much will depend on how his condition develops and how he responds to the rehabilitation programme he'll undergo under the supervision of the medical staff.

For the son of former Moroccan international Redouane El Alali, the injury is a significant blow. He had been determined to make the most of this period, prove his abilities and force his way into the calculations of the red side's technical staff.

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Hoping to keep working and developing within Wydad's ranks, El Alali instead finds himself sidelined from training and competition, waiting to rebuild his fitness and return to the pitch.

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His recovery will be monitored closely by the club's medical staff, who are wary of rushing him back and risking complications that could affect his sporting future.

Sanctions hit Kawkab Marrakech duo after the clash

Elsewhere, the disciplinary committee of the National Professional Football League handed down its verdict on the scenes at the end of the match between Kawkab Marrakech and Wydad Riadhi, which boiled over into an altercation between Marrakech players Amine El Waad and Hamza El Ismaili.

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The committee suspended both players for one match and fined each of them 10,000 dirhams for the clash that erupted after the final whistle.

Kawkab Marrakech had beaten Wydad 2-1 in the seventh round of the Moroccan professional league. It was a lively contest on the pitch, and the tension carried on well beyond the final whistle.

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These sanctions land at an important moment for Kawkab Marrakech, who are flying in the domestic competition. They top the standings with 16 points, two clear of third-placed Wydad Riadhi on 14, and ahead of second-placed Meknes on goal difference.

Marrakech now face the extra challenge of coping without their suspended players as they bid to hold on to top spot and keep their strong run going. Wydad, meanwhile, await the return of their injured man as they look to close the gap on the leaders.

Written byKarim Malim

Sports content writer

I specialize in producing engaging sports articles and reports, as well as crafting distinctive digital content covering major events and top sports stars. I have extensive experience in conducting interviews and creating impactful journalistic stories, and I always strive to deliver accurate and reliable content that resonates with audiences and keeps up with their interests.

Since early childhood, football has been more than just a game to me; it has been a source of joy and entertainment. My earliest vivid football memory was watching the 1998 World Cup. Over time, this passion evolved into a profession, marking the beginning of my journey in sports content creation.

I began my professional career as a sports editor across several Arab platforms. I worked at Al-Tahrir newspaper and website from 2016 to 2020, and at Al-Fursan website during the same period. I also had a short experience with Dardasha website in 2017. Since 2020, I have been working as a sports editor at Kooora, where I cover major tournaments and follow the most important sporting events at the local, continental, and international levels.

My Story with Football

Among the players who inspired me the most throughout my journey are Gabriel Batistuta, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

There have been many moments that shaped my love for football, including my disappointment after Argentina’s exit from the group stage in the 2002 World Cup, and my deep sadness over Egypt’s absence from the 2010 World Cup.

You can follow me on my social media platforms through the links below:

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