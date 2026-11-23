Share Follow GOAL on Google

LaLiga have not escaped the wave of cyberattacks that has become a global phenomenon in recent years.

Advertisement

According to "AS", LaLiga confirmed on Monday that they were hit between 14 and 16 November. The perpetrator, who gained unauthorised access to their data, "extracted personal data of users registered with the digital services of LaLiga and some clubs".

LaLiga said their security team had tracked down the source of the attack.

They added: "On 16 November, the team took all the necessary measures to contain the attack, stop the extraction of data and block the attacker. The incident was limited to this platform and did not affect the rest of the league's systems or the running of the competition."

LaLiga are still assessing the damage and working out its full scope.

Advertisement Advertisement

They say they have strengthened "system monitoring to detect any new attempted attacks and guarantee maximum security for their digital services".

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Levante vs Elche FanCode

LaLiga have reported the attack to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) and filed a complaint with the National Police's Central Cybercrime Unit, which is now investigating. They have also alerted the affected clubs.

Cyberattacks in world football: a digital threat knocking on the game's door

Advertisement

Cyberattacks: a digital threat knocking on football's door

Cyberattacks are no longer passing technical glitches confined to banks or government bodies. Over recent years they have become a worrying global phenomenon, targeting major sporting organisations around the world.

Advertisement

Football has gone through a huge digital transformation. Leagues, clubs and continental federations now rely on cloud infrastructure and digital platforms to manage TV broadcasts, sell tickets, analyse players' technical data and secure sponsorship deals worth billions of dollars. That has made the world's most popular sport a tempting target for hackers and cybercrime gangs.

The motives vary. Some attackers are after money, using ransomware that paralyses systems and freezes databases. Others steal sensitive information on player transfers, medical records and fan and subscriber data, or launch systematic attacks to knock out live-streaming servers at peak times. The result is heavy financial losses and a blow to the trust of fans and commercial partners alike.

Advertisement

Football has recently suffered a string of high-profile breaches that have set alarm bells ringing. Hackers have hit major European clubs and targeted ticketing platforms for major tournaments, while others have tried to breach the digital systems of the Premier League and UEFA.

That rapid escalation has forced sporting organisations into a complete rethink of their security, with heavy investment in cybersecurity and data encryption. In modern football, protecting virtual arenas and digital platforms now matters as much as securing the stands and the pitch.