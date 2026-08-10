3 advantages: Diomande's touches impress Mbappe

Ivorian star Yann Diomande, a recent signing for Real Madrid, has impressed his new teammate Kylian Mbappé.

According to "Defensa Central", Diomande dazzled Mbappé with his abilities, especially his pace, his touch with both feet and his dribbling.

The pair trained together for the first time, and the session ended with very positive impressions of the Ivorian.

Mbappé and the rest of Real's players know the 19-year-old will come under great pressure. But they are convinced he will prove a very important player, both on and off the pitch.

Diomande's qualities are simply not widely available within the squad, particularly on the right wing. Rodrygo Goes held down that position over recent years, but he will not play in matches again until 2027.

That explains why the arrival of the new right winger matters so much at Real Madrid, especially as he will make the team's style more vertical and, at the same time, less predictable.

At certain moments, he will also give greater relief to the likes of Vinícius Júnior or Mbappé himself, who usually find one or two opposition players watching them closely. Diomande's presence will also give the team more width on the pitch.