A press report on Thursday heaped praise on Real Madrid's recent results, declaring that the Royal Club have just "lived twenty-six golden days".

The newspaper "Marca" said: "A win, a win, a win, a win, a win, a win, a win. This is Real Madrid's perfect record since returning to competition after the latest international break".

It continued: "26 golden days in which Mourinho's side shone invincibly, giving them a tremendous boost. They became a winning machine. Four wins in LaLiga and three in the Champions League is their outstanding record at present".

The newspaper went on: "Their perfect record in the league, including the win at the Camp Nou, has allowed them to return to the fight for the domestic title. As for their three wins in Europe, they have practically secured them a place in the knockout stages, and left them one step away from achieving their goal of reaching the top eight for the first time. This is the direct outcome of them achieving seven consecutive victories".

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A radical transformation for Real Madrid

In the space of just one month, Real Madrid have transformed themselves beyond recognition from the side that limped into the last international break.

Back then, a derby defeat, their second of the season, had left them drained. The trace of that decline has now vanished, and Real Madrid have rediscovered their usual level in both competitions.

Only the Mestalla fixture against Valencia now stands between them and a flawless run across the two international breaks. Madrid set themselves an ambitious target: the perfect mark of eight wins from eight to silence any doubts. Mourinho's side are a single match away from it.

It had been a long time since Real Madrid strung together a lengthy winning streak. At last, they are back there.

Valverde commented: "You work under less pressure, and you enjoy it because things are going well, and tomorrow we return to training".

He continued: "I congratulate our team on coming back strongly twice; this means we are full of life and energy. We knew they defended excellently in their area, leaving us spaces outside the penalty box to shoot... and today the ball went into the net, which does not always happen".

Bellingham, named man of the match, spoke about the team's current level and their soaring confidence.

He said: "We put in a great deal of effort to achieve this win, we had possession of the ball, we created chances, and we played as we have been playing in the Champions League recently".