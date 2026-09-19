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Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

24 warriors: Mourinho rallies Real Madrid's weapons for the derby battle

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Spain

José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, has announced his squad for the derby against neighbours Atlético, tomorrow, Sunday, in the seventh round of La Liga, at the Metropolitano stadium.

Real Madrid sit second on 15 points, two clear of Atlético Madrid in fourth.

Los Blancos confirmed the squad for tomorrow's match on the Real Madrid website, and it read as follows:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Lunin, Sergio Mestre

Defence: Raúl Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella, Álvaro Carreras, Rüdiger, Dumfries

LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Midfield: Jude Bellingham, Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Thiago Pitarch

Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Endrick, Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Espí, Brahim Díaz, Yan Diomandé

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