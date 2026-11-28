Share Follow GOAL on Google

Ferland Mendy has ended a long spell on the sidelines after returning to the Real Madrid squad for the first time this season. The Frenchman had been out for around six months through injury and now begins a new chapter of his career at the club, with fierce competition for the left-back position.

Advertisement

Real Madrid coach José Mourinho confirmed Mendy's return to the squad ahead of Saturday's game against Deportivo Alavés. "I have good news," the Portuguese told his press conference. "Tomorrow Ferland Mendy will be on the bench, and if he is on the bench, that means he is able to play."

The French full-back last played for Real Madrid in May, six months ago. An injury to the tendon of the rectus femoris in his right leg had sidelined him, and his return ends a difficult spell blighted by repeated injuries.

He managed just nine matches for Real Madrid last season, totalling only 452 minutes, as recurring injuries severely limited his ability to stay on the pitch.

Real Madrid take a cautious approach with Mendy this time

Unlike before, Madrid haven't rushed him back. Mendy returned to group training at the start of October but had to wait until the end of November for a place in a matchday squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club have faced criticism and questions in the past for rushing Mendy back from injury or handing him heavy minutes straight after his recovery. Repeated setbacks followed those decisions.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano FanCode

Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao FanCode

Elche vs Atletico Madrid FanCode

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves FanCode

Valencia vs Osasuna FanCode

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona FanCode

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal FanCode

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla FanCode

Espanyol vs Getafe FanCode

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid FanCode



















This time Real Madrid have taken every precaution to avoid a repeat. His absence from the squad for the first phase of the Champions League could also help him ease back into competitive action.

It won't be easy for the Frenchman, though. Álvaro Carreras and Marc Cucurella both figure in the club's plans, and the pair could limit his chances of regular playing time.

Advertisement

Mendy will have to work hard to win back his place in the line-up. Still, his defensive qualities, along with Carreras's occasional dips in form, could give him a shot at the back-up left-back role.

The former Olympique Lyonnais man is highly respected at Real Madrid and among his team-mates. Some of his performances last season showed he can still play at a high level, and he offers defensive attributes that have become rarer at left-back.

Advertisement

Mendy's experience gives him an edge at Real Madrid

Madrid don't see Mendy as just another player returning from injury. His experience counts for a lot in the club's thinking: he started both of their last two Champions League final triumphs, in 2022 and 2024.

Having joined Real Madrid in 2019, he's now the fourth longest-serving outfield player in the squad.

Advertisement

He gets on well with the dressing room too, and he's particularly close to Vinícius Júnior and Eduardo Camavinga. He's also part of the squad's large French-speaking contingent.

Can Mendy return to the France team?

According to a report by RMC, Mendy's ambitions go beyond regaining his place at Real Madrid. He also seems to have his eye on a France return, having known for some time that he was out of Didier Deschamps' plans.

Advertisement

Zinedine Zidane's arrival as France coach may give Mendy fresh reason to dream of a Les Bleus recall. Zidane played a key role in bringing him to Real Madrid seven years ago, before he took the national team job.

The road back won't be easy. Mendy has only ten senior caps, and he'll first need to regain match rhythm and put together consistent performances for Real Madrid before thinking about a place in the France squad.

Advertisement

He'll also have to convince Zidane that, at 31, he can be part of his new project. The last France squad included only two players over 30, goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Adrien Rabiot, and both are first-choice regulars.

After 209 days away from the pitch, a new phase begins for Mendy. The first challenge is to gradually win back his place at Real Madrid, and only then can a France recall become a realistic goal. Experience alone won't settle it. What matters is whether he can stay available and avoid the injuries that have disrupted his career recently.