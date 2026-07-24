2025 Africa Cup win may yet go from Morocco back to Senegal

Morocco may not yet be the confirmed winners of the 2025 Africa Cup. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have scheduled a hearing to decide who will be awarded the 2025 Africa Cup.

Senegal looked to have taken a late lead in the Africa Cup final against Morocco, but the West African country's goal was ruled out for a push.

Then, in the closing stages, Morocco were awarded a penalty. Senegal's players were so furious that they walked off the pitch.

Once the players returned, Brahim Díaz chose a panenka from the spot. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy caught the ball in front of him.





Extra time brought the winner. Pape Gueye smashed the ball past Yassine Bounou to seal a 1-0 victory for Senegal and the trophy.

Two months later, though, Senegal were stripped of the prize again. The African confederation (CAF) invoked Article 82, which states that teams who leave the pitch before the final whistle automatically lose the match.

Senegal disagreed and took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The hearing will take place on 8 October between the Senegalese football association, the African football confederation (CAF) and the Moroccan football association.

The parties did not agree to an expedited procedure, so the case will follow the standard timetable under CAS procedural rules. The hearing will take place behind closed doors.

Afterwards, a CAS panel will begin its deliberations.