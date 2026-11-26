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Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season against Lille OSC. Returning players offer hope, but they cannot solve the biggest problem. It is still too early to fear for Bayern's major goals this season.

If one passage of play summed up Bayern Munich in November 2026, it would be Aleksandar Pavlovic's own goal against Lille OSC. Ethan Mbappe's shot came back off the post to Pavlovic, who, caught completely by surprise, clumsily bundled the ball into his own net . It made the score 2-1 and proved decisive, neatly summing up Bayern's predicament.

For weeks, Bayern had overcome every obstacle: Jamal Musiala's illness, the death of Joshua Kimmich's father, Vincent Kompany's collapse and subsequent absence, and one injury after another. Amid all that, Bayern even managed an impressive 2-0 away win over Atletico Madrid exactly three weeks ago. That now feels like another era.

Since then, Bayern have also lost captain Manuel Neuer and their two best attackers, Harry Kane and Michael Olise, through no fault of their own. Meanwhile, the club's powerful bosses opened an unnecessary new front with their public campaign against Musiala. All of it together was apparently too much.

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At home to Bundesliga relegation candidates 1. FC Cologne on Friday, Bayern could only manage a disappointing draw. With few alternatives against Lille, Kompany then fielded perhaps the strangest starting line-up of his time at Bayern: Pavlovic started as a No. 10 and Konrad Laimer led the line. They took the lead in a decent first half. After the break, the depleted side produced one of their worst displays under Kompany and suffered their first defeat of the season . Where do Bayern go from here?

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First, into something Bayern could do without right now: a lot of matches in very little time. They face two more consecutive weeks with midweek fixtures. The only truly decisive one is next Tuesday's DFB Cup last-16 tie at home to second-division leaders Hertha BSC. Slip-ups in the Bundesliga and Champions League at this stage of the season are frustrating, but no more than that. Better to go through such a difficult spell now than in the spring. Despite the strain, Bayern's major goals this season are not yet seriously in danger.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern are two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund and have relatively easy opponents before the winter break. They are also two points off eighth place in the Champions League, which would secure direct qualification for the last 16. Before Christmas, they have only a home game against second-bottom Slavia Prague. After that, they travel to Manchester United and host Real Betis. Three wins would give Bayern 17 points. Since the league phase was introduced, 16 points have always been enough for a top-eight finish.

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Avoiding the play-off round is desirable, of course. But having to play it need not be decisive, as the past two seasons have shown. Paris Saint-Germain played an extra round on each occasion and went on to win the title both times.

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Bayern Munich: Who can replace Harry Kane up front?

Bayern can at least welcome players back. Jamal Musiala came on as a substitute for the second time in Lille, while Luis Diaz made his comeback. Michael Olise could also return to the squad against Hamburg on Saturday. All three could be in contention to start against Hertha on Tuesday.

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But even those three high-profile players cannot solve Bayern's biggest problem right now: the lack of a centre-forward. Harry Kane is likely to be out until March with a syndesmosis tear. The two best alternatives in the squad, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari, are also still weeks away from returning. Makeshift striker Laimer pressed relentlessly in Lille but posed little threat in front of goal. Tom Bischof and Lennart Karl made little impact through the middle against Cologne. Kompany may soon try Olise or Diaz there.

Giving top prospect Bastian Assomo a chance would also be an obvious option. The 16-year-old cannot stop scoring: eight goals in three games for Germany's Under-17s, two consecutive braces for Bayern's reserves in the Regionalliga, and a goal and an assist in the Under-19s' Youth League win over Lille on Wednesday. Assomo has already shown he can hold his own with the first team during summer preparations, making four appearances and scoring twice. At 1.90 metres tall, he would also provide a physical presence in the penalty area that none of the other available candidates can offer.

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Bayern's sporting leadership have consistently justified the thin squad by arguing that it gives homegrown youngsters opportunities sooner. That route brought Lennart Karl a breakthrough at the age of 17 a year ago. Why not give the highly talented Assomo a try now?

Bayern Munich: Vincent Kompany wants to "enjoy the fight"

To avoid jeopardising their goals for the season, though, Bayern must look for an experienced back-up for Kane in the winter ahead of a much tougher run of games. There is no guarantee that the 33-year-old will be ready for a full workload or immediately return to his previous level when he makes his planned comeback in March. Gnabry and Saibari can play in the position, but it is not the best one for either of them.

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Despite all the problems, Kompany was notably calm in his analysis after the defeat in Lille. Rather than criticise anyone explicitly or add to the pressure, he tried to foster a positive determination to respond. In his DAZN interview, he said three times, in almost identical words, that the task now was to "enjoy the fight".

Ending the debate around Musiala would also help Bayern's short-term prospects. Wednesday morning's statement was a first step in that direction . But vice-captain Joshua Kimmich reignited the dispute in Lille when he understandably defended his team-mate and criticised the club's leadership. Kimmich called their treatment of Musiala "an absolute no-go and not the Bayern way" . It remains to be seen whether the powerful bosses will let that pass without comment.