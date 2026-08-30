13: a familiar weapon rescues Juventus against Parma

Juventus proved the strength of their substitutes' bench, as confirmed by the duo Nicolas Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners, whom head coach Luciano Spalletti brought on in the second half against Parma on Saturday evening, in the second round of the Italian league.

Blanks in the first half prompted Spalletti to turn to his bench. Nicolas Gonzalez broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute, before fellow substitute Teun Koopmeiners doubled the lead in the 88th, just minutes after coming on.

According to Opta, the impact of Juventus' substitutes is nothing new. No side has benefited more from their bench, with 13 goals scored since the start of last season.









That figure tops the entire Italian league, with the Bianconeri level alongside Inter on the same tally.









Juventus had opened the season with a 1-0 win over Frosinone. Parma, meanwhile, remain pointless after losing their first round clash to Cagliari by the same scoreline.