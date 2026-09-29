100 days to go: Saudi Arabia showcases its readiness to host the 2027 Asian Cup

The local organising committee for the 2027 Saudi Asian Cup has declared the Kingdom ready to host the tournament, with the countdown now at 100 days to kick-off on 7 January. The competition runs until 5 February 2027 in the first edition ever staged on Saudi soil.

Preparations have moved from the planning phase into full operation, part of the ongoing effort to organise the largest edition of the Asian Cup in history.





Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation, said in official statements: "As the date of the largest edition in the history of the Asian Cup approaches, we extend our thanks to the leadership of the Kingdom and its government, the local organising committee, and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, for the efforts made to host the tournament".

He added: "With 100 days remaining until the biggest footballing celebration on the continent, this milestone confirms that the Kingdom is proceeding according to plan to deliver an unprecedented edition to the highest standards, from the quality of the stadiums and facilities, through to delivering an outstanding experience for supporters. We are confident that all preparations will be completed in the best possible manner by January, so that the Kingdom will be fully ready to welcome this Asian footballing festival".

Mai Al-Hilabi, Chief Executive of the local organising committee for the 2027 Saudi Asian Cup, said: "As the countdown to the start of the competition begins, all preparations are coming together, and work to prepare the 8 stadiums is proceeding according to plan to welcome the 24 participating teams, while more than 50 entities are working in the spirit of a single team to deliver an outstanding experience for supporters, from the moment they arrive until they leave the Kingdom, reflecting in its essence Saudi hospitality. The scale of the preparations embodies our ambitions for this tournament, and the capabilities and potential the Kingdom possesses in organising the most prominent sporting events".

She added: "We see this on the ground today in Jeddah, where the Kingdom is currently hosting the Gulf Cup 27, a new milestone added to its record in hosting major footballing events".

A series of initiatives and events will keep building the excitement over the coming days and months. They include a film charting the biggest milestones of preparation at 100 days out, the unveiling of the official mascot, the launch of the tournament's official audio identity, and several other initiatives.

The 2027 Saudi Asian Cup kicks off on 7 January 2027, with an opening match between Saudi Arabia and Palestine at the King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh, one of the three host cities alongside Jeddah and Al-Khobar.

Twenty-four teams contest the group stage, which runs until 20 January 2027. The knockout rounds follow, building to the final on 5 February 2027 at the King Fahd Sports City Stadium.