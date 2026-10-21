Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images
Mohamed Saeed

Manchester United hit by fresh injury nightmare! Benjamin Sesko facing four-month absence as Michael Carrick sweats over striker's recovery

Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United have been rocked by the news that star striker Benjamin Sesko could be sidelined for up to four months following a significant injury setback. The Slovenia international, who has become a focal point of the attack at Old Trafford, is now facing a race against time to feature again before the spring.

Advertisement

Carrick faces striking crisis

Manchester United’s attacking options have been dealt a devastating blow with reports emerging that Benjamin Sesko could be unavailable for selection until the new year. The 23-year-old forward has already spent five weeks on the treatment table dealing with a fresh complication, which is understood to be entirely separate from the shin injury that plagued him for six months during the earlier stages of the campaign.

According to The Sun, The Medical staff at the club's Carrington training base have been conducting intensive examinations to determine the full extent of the damage, and the early indications are cause for serious concern within Michael Carrick’s coaching staff.


Carrick awaits clarity on striker's return date

The forward has been a vital component of the United squad since his arrival, but this latest development suggests a prolonged period of rehabilitation is required. While those within the player's inner circle remain optimistic that he could potentially return before February, the club is preparing for the worst-case scenario of a four-month absence. Carrick addressed the situation during a media briefing, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the striker's fitness levels. "We’re hoping really soon that we’ll have a clear picture," the United boss told The Sun. "I’m not trying to delay it. Hopefully next time we speak, maybe not tomorrow, but by the end of the week, we’ll have something a little bit clearer. There’s a bit of work going on at the moment, so we’ll see what comes out of that."

Man Utd step up transfer plans amid goal drought

The timing of the injury is particularly difficult for the Red Devils, who have struggled for consistency in front of goal recently. The club’s decision not to recruit a specialist back-up striker during the summer transfer window is now under scrutiny, especially as they were unable to facilitate a departure for Joshua Zirkzee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Although Everton made a late attempt to sign the Dutch international on deadline day, United officials blocked the move to ensure they maintained sufficient depth. However, Zirkzee has struggled to earn the trust of Carrick, starting only one of the last 27 matches under the current management team.

With Sesko potentially unavailable for the remainder of the calendar year, the pressure is mounting on the recruitment department to identify targets for the January window. The club has invested heavily in their frontline over the past two years, sanctioning a combined £108.5m on Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund before adding Sesko in a deal worth over £73m. Despite these significant outlays, the current squad is looking thin, with Bryan Mbeumo often forced to lead the line as a makeshift central option. Mbeumo has been productive in the role, currently sitting as the club's joint-top scorer, but the lack of a traditional number nine is a growing tactical headache for the manager.

Internal solutions and the road to recovery

As United look to navigate a congested fixture list, including crucial Premier League clashes and European commitments, the absence of Sesko’s physical presence will be keenly felt. During his debut season at Old Trafford, the former RB Leipzig man proved his worth by scoring 12 goals, a tally that directly secured 14 points for the team in league competition. Without his clinical edge, the Red Devils have recently suffered a dip in form, highlighted by a frustrating 1-1 draw with rivals Leeds United which extended their winless run to six matches across all competitions.

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.