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Mohamed Saeed

Horror at Norwegian derby! Supporters plunge through collapsing stadium stand as Tromso vs Bodo/Glimt match is halted

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A terrifying incident overshadowed the Northern Norway derby on Sunday as a section of the stadium stand gave way, sending supporters plunging through the structure. The Eliteserien clash between Tromso and Bodo/Glimt had to be suspended as emergency services rushed to the scene to treat those caught in the collapse.

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Chaos at Alfheim Stadion

The highly anticipated Eliteserien meeting between Tromso and Bodo/Glimt took a horrific turn in the 41st minute when a portion of the away end suddenly failed. As supporters were cheering and jumping, the flooring beneath them gave way, leading to scenes of absolute panic at the Alfheim Stadion. The match was immediately halted by the referee at 3:12 pm with the scoreline still level at 0-0, as medical personnel and police scrambled across the pitch to reach the affected area behind the goal.

Witnesses described a terrifying moment where the structural integrity of the stand appeared to vanish instantly. One supporter, Andrine Moen, spoke to the media about the harrowing experience. "We stood up and jumped to the sound of a fan chant, then the floor collapsed, the row in front of us broke in two," she told RMC Sport. "At least two people went through the floor, but we don't know how high they fell from or how many there were in total."

Injuries and Emergency Response

In the immediate aftermath of the collapse, the stand - which was housing approximately 600 visiting supporters - was evacuated as a safety precaution. Bodo/Glimt officials worked quickly to provide updates on the condition of their traveling fans. "As many as five people fell through and one was taken to hospital," Glimt’s spokesperson Simen Pedersen told local media outlet VG, as quoted by The Sun. Pedersen reportedly confirmed the fan taken to hospital was conscious while receiving treatment.

Local police have already confirmed that a formal investigation will be launched into how such a catastrophic failure could occur at a top-flight sporting event. The area of the stadium involved in the incident was condemned for the remainder of the day, forcing the relocation of the away fans. After a delay of nearly an hour, the decision was made to restart the match at 4:00 pm, beginning from the 43rd minute. Remarkably, Bodo/Glimt forward Ola Brynhildsen managed to put the visitors 1-0 up almost immediately after the players returned to the pitch.

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Bodo/Glimt's Continental Journey

This domestic incident comes during a high-profile period for Bodo/Glimt, who have become one of the most intriguing stories in European football. Representing a small town with a population of just 50,000, the club has risen from promotion in 2017 to winning four of the last six Norwegian league titles under the guidance of Kjetil Knutsen. Their success has taken them into the revamped Champions League league phase, where they have tested themselves against some of the biggest names on the continent, including a narrow 4-3 defeat to Napoli.

Despite their domestic dominance, the Norwegian champions have found life difficult in Europe’s elite competition this season, securing just one win from four matches. They currently sit in the lower reaches of the 36-team table and face a daunting task to qualify for the play-off rounds, with fixtures against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid still to come.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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