Harry Kane has arrived in London as the overwhelming favorite to secure his first Ballon d'Or following a record-breaking debut season in Germany. The England captain leads a star-studded Bayern Munich delegation that has touched down in the capital ahead of Monday's glitzy ceremony at the London Palladium.
Kane leads star-studded Munich delegation
The streets of London are set for a Bavarian takeover as the Bayern Munich party arrived in full force to support their talismanic forward. Alongside the England captain, the traveling squad includes summer signing Michael Olise, Colombian star Luis Diaz, and defensive pillar Dayot Upamecano. The group also features youth sensation Lennart Karl, signaling the club's desire to showcase their future alongside their established superstars.
Club hierarchy has also made the trip to lend their weight to the proceedings. President Herbert Hainer and chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen are present to represent the boardroom, although sporting director Max Eberl was a notable absentee after being forced to stay behind due to a cold. The inclusion of Lennart Karl am Start in the delegation highlights the comprehensive nature of Bayern's presence in London.
Teammates convinced of Kane victory
Confidence within the Bayern camp is reaching a fever pitch, with Kane’s peers making no secret of who they believe deserves the ultimate individual accolade. Diaz, speaking to the media upon arrival, was emphatic about the striker's credentials. When asked who he expects to walk away with the trophy tonight, the winger was unequivocal in his support. "Harry, Harry, the favourite. Always," he told reporters, as reported by El Chiringuito TV, which covered the team's arrival at the hotel.
This sentiment is echoed by the club's executive leadership, who believe the sheer weight of Kane's statistics makes him the undeniable choice for the 2026 prize. Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has been vocal about the striker's impact on the global stage. Dreesen said: "Of course, we would be extremely happy if Harry Kane won the Ballon d'Or. Harry breaks records year after year, but his 73 goals with Bayern Munich and the England national team carry special importance this time."
Searching for a historic milestone
Should Kane emerge victorious tonight, he would become the first Bayern Munich player to win the award since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge achieved the feat in 1981. His competition is fierce, but the England captain's resume for the 2025-26 period is virtually unmatched. After securing the European Golden Shoe and leading his club to a domestic treble including the Bundesliga and the German Cup, Kane’s influence extended to the international stage where he remained a vital cog in the national team’s setup. His total of 73 goals for club and country has placed him in a bracket occupied only by the greatest names in the sport's history.
While the Munich camp is buzzing with anticipation, one regular face on the Ballon d'Or stage is notably missing. Reports suggest that Lionel Messi is not expected to attend the London Palladium event due to a packed schedule with Inter Miami and recent ceremonial commitments in Spain.
I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.