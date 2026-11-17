Arsenal’s pursuit of a marquee wide player remains a priority for Mikel Arteta, and the club could be set for a sensational U-turn regarding their interest in Vinicius Junior. Despite the Brazilian recently committing his future to Real Madrid, the North London giants have not completely walked away from the possibility of a future deal.
Gunners refuse to rule out future move
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The Emirates hierarchy were notably active during the last summer window as they sought to bolster their attacking options, with the Real Madrid talisman identified as their primary target. While a deal failed to materialise at the time, leaving a void in the squad’s wide areas, the club’s admiration for the player has not diminished.
Journalist David Ornstein has suggested on The Athletic FC podcast that while a winter exit from the Bernabeu is off the table, important conversations could take place if the current situation in Spain changes by the end of the campaign.
There is a growing sense that the door is not completely closed for a potential transfer, provided the financial and tactical variables align. Arsenal’s long-standing interest suggests they are willing to be patient, monitoring how the player’s role evolves under Jose Mourinho.
Contract status creates short-term hurdle
The primary complication in any immediate pursuit is the fact that the winger recently put pen to paper on a fresh contract in the Spanish capital. This renewal effectively ended Arsenal's hopes of a mid-season swoop, as Real Madrid have no intention of sanctioning a departure for their star man in the middle of a trophy hunt.
Ornstein noted during a recent Q&A session that there is currently no indication an exit is on the cards in the short term. This development has forced the Gunners to look toward the summer as the only realistic timeframe for a deal. "I don’t see it being in the winter, absolutely not, because Vinicius Jr has just signed a new contract, which obviously ended the Arsenal pursuit," Ornstein explained when discussing the current state of play.
This stance reflects the reality of the market, where top-tier talents are rarely moved during the January window unless there is significant friction between player and club. For now, the North Londoners must focus on their current title charge with the resources at hand, even if the long-term plan continues to feature the Brazilian.
Financial and tactical considerations for 2027
Looking ahead to the summer of 2027, the Gunners will have to weigh the immense costs against their tactical requirements. Having failed to bring in a high-calibre winger recently, the need remains prevalent, and the club may decide that revisiting their top target is the most logical step.
However, the landscape of the Premier League and European football can shift rapidly, and Arsenal must account for what has transpired since their initial pursuit began. "Right now, I would say I know nothing about Arsenal going back in for Vinicius Jr. But while that position is still something they’re looking to address, people might put his name in the frame," Ornstein added, highlighting the speculative nature of such a high-profile saga.
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I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.