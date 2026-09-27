Dino Zoff, captain of the Italy team that won the 1982 World Cup, has spoken to Repubblica about Roberto Mancini's Italy after the 2-0 defeat to Belgium, with a trip to Turkey up next.





Zoff, what did you make of Mancini's first Italy side in his second spell?

"They initially looked very timid to me. In the first half they suffered a lot. Afterwards they fought, but what struck me was the tension I saw at the start."





What should the approach be now?

"We need to talk little and work a lot. These next three Nations League matches will be important, the players will be able to stay together. We are at the start of a new journey, and even if there is not much time I am fairly confident."



