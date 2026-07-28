Zinedine Zidane FINALLY named new France manager as Real Madrid icon replaces Didier Deschamps on four-year contract

Zidane has finally been confirmed as the new manager of the France national team. The Real Madrid legend takes over from Deschamps, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract to lead Les Bleus into a highly anticipated new era.

French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo officially presented the 1998 World Cup winner during a grand press conference at the organisation's headquarters in Paris.

Zidane's arrival officially ends years of waiting for passionate French supporters, who have long dreamt of seeing their legendary former midfielder take charge of the national setup.









More to follow...