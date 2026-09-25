AFP
Zinedine Zidane effect! Why France's new manager is already breaking records before his first game
A legendary debut in Izmit
Zidane is finally set to make his long-awaited managerial debut for the France national team. The iconic former midfielder will take charge of Les Bleus for the very first time this Friday when they travel to Izmit to face Turkey in the Nations League.
The momentous occasion is generating immense excitement across the country, particularly for television broadcasters. After officially taking over from Didier Deschamps in July, Zidane's arrival is heavily tipped to provide a massive boost to the national team's public appeal.
Following a 2026 World Cup campaign that was broadcast on rival network M6, French television channel TF1will be broadcasting Friday's crucial fixture. Network executives are absolutely thrilled to welcome the national side back to their screens for such a historic moment.
- AFP
Broadcasters bank on the Zizou effect
TF1 officials are extremely confident that the appointment of the Real Madrid legend will lead to a significant surge in audience numbers. The broadcaster believes the sheer curiosity surrounding Zidane's tactical approach will draw millions of viewers. Julien Millereux, TF1's sports director, recently explained the network's high expectations to French publication L'Equipe.
"With ten matches a year, the France team remains our red thread, culminating in Euro 2028," he stated. "We have already seen the Zidane effect through the curiosity generated since the official announcement of his arrival in July. There is genuine public expectation. We obviously hope this will impact viewership for Les Bleus as they begin a new chapter of their history on TF1."
Turning the page on Deschamps
The fresh wave of anticipation surrounding Zidane's appointment is a welcome change of pace for both broadcasters and the French Football Federation. During the final months of the Deschamps era, public interest in the national football team had been on a noticeable downward trajectory.
Last autumn, viewing figures for Les Bleus actually fell behind those of the France national rugby union team. That unprecedented dip in ratings caused significant concern behind the scenes at TF1. However, the media landscape has shifted rapidly since Zidane took the reins. Just last Sunday, popular French football programme Telefootrecorded its highest audience of the year with a special episode dedicated entirely to Zidane's new-look squad.
- Getty
Turkey test awaits new-look France
All eyes will now be firmly fixed on Friday's fixture to see if this renewed enthusiasm translates into record-breaking television ratings. While executives monitor the viewing figures, Zidane will be fully focused on securing a victory in his first game in charge.
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