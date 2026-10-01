Zidane: "The headbutt on Materazzi? No regrets"

France head coach Zinedine Zidane spoke on the eve of the Nations League clash against Italy: "The headbutt on Materazzi? Images that are impossible to forget, given that they keep showing them, but my career is not limited only to that episode"

"Juventus are part of the positive things in my career. It was at Juve that I became an important player. Then I never spoke to Materazzi again. I am not proud of what I did, but I have no regrets. It is part of my journey, and in life, and this applies to everyone, you do not always do only beautiful things. Now we are at another point in my career and we will see what happens against Italy too. Then of course the sending off in 2006, which brought my career to an end with the national team as well, gave me extra motivation to come back as head coach, which is a dream come true. I have always believed in myself, in the positive things, I prepared myself and now I am ready to coach and give everything for this team"





Immediate no-deposit bonus: casino and betting October 2026



