Youth League: Inter draw with Bruges, disaster for Napoli at Villarreal

Napoli, by contrast, had started well despite losing their opening match 2-1 to Arsenal, but fell apart away to Villarreal, where former Napoli player Pepe Reina plays.

In Spain, Roca and Raul Garcia put Villarreal in control inside five minutes. Barido hit the post in the 31st minute, offering Napoli their only hint of a response and brief hope of a comeback. But Zappalà's sending-off at the end of the first half for elbowing an opponent high up ended those hopes. Villarreal won 5-0, with Raul Garcia scoring the last goal to complete a haul of four past Pugliese.





With two defeats from two matches, Napoli have no points. Only Sabah Baku have done worse, scoring no goals and conceding eight, compared with Napoli's one goal scored and seven conceded.