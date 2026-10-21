Como Primavera made history at the Stadio Comunale Angelo Volonté in Rovello Porro, beating Manchester United 2-1 to claim their first-ever victory in Europe.

After Matteo Papaccioli's fourth-minute opener, Matteo Albini doubled the lead for Gianluca Falsini's side in the 19th minute. Jack Fletcher pulled one back for the Red Devils Under-19s in the 50th minute, but Sgarbi's saves helped Como hold on until the final whistle.





Match details

Como 2-1 Manchester United





Scorers: 4' Papaccioli (C), 19' Albini (C), 50' Fletcher (M)





Como (3-4-1-2): Sgarbi; João Gabriel, De Paoli, Grilli, Albini; Cassano (Arui 58'), Andrealli, Broggian; Fustini (Cauli 77'), Papaccioli (Bosze 58'), Candido De Paula (Tigano 58').

Substitutes: Visentin, Ronchetti, Epifani, Ortelli, Arioli.

Manager: Falsini





Manchester United (4-3-3): Byrne-Hughes; Helafu, McCormack, Mills, Watson; McEvoy (Camacho 61'), J. Fletcher (Ajayi 71'), Thwaites; Mantato (Brown 83'), Ibragimov (capt.), Thompson.

Substitutes: Hardy, Ngwashi, O'Brien, Orozco, Eze, Rooney.

Manager: Lawrence