After a win and a draw in the first two matchdays, Inter and Como revived their campaigns on matchday three of the 2026/2027 Youth League league phase. Inter beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0, while Como won 2-1 at home against Manchester United. Both teams have moved into the play-off places.
Youth League, Como and Inter bounce back: two wins complete an Italian quartet of victories
What a Como!
Como Primavera made history at the Stadio Comunale Angelo Volonté in Rovello Porro, beating Manchester United 2-1 to claim their first-ever victory in Europe.
After Matteo Papaccioli's fourth-minute opener, Matteo Albini doubled the lead for Gianluca Falsini's side in the 19th minute. Jack Fletcher pulled one back for the Red Devils Under-19s in the 50th minute, but Sgarbi's saves helped Como hold on until the final whistle.
Match details
Como 2-1 Manchester United
Scorers: 4' Papaccioli (C), 19' Albini (C), 50' Fletcher (M)
Como (3-4-1-2): Sgarbi; João Gabriel, De Paoli, Grilli, Albini; Cassano (Arui 58'), Andrealli, Broggian; Fustini (Cauli 77'), Papaccioli (Bosze 58'), Candido De Paula (Tigano 58').
Substitutes: Visentin, Ronchetti, Epifani, Ortelli, Arioli.
Manager: Falsini
Manchester United (4-3-3): Byrne-Hughes; Helafu, McCormack, Mills, Watson; McEvoy (Camacho 61'), J. Fletcher (Ajayi 71'), Thwaites; Mantato (Brown 83'), Ibragimov (capt.), Thompson.
Substitutes: Hardy, Ngwashi, O'Brien, Orozco, Eze, Rooney.
Manager: Lawrence
Convincing Inter
Emiliano Bigica's Inter youngsters claimed their first win of the season. After a cagey start to the first half, Vukaj broke the deadlock in stoppage time, lobbing Chympoiesh after the goalkeeper came out and missed the ball. Carrara, the most promising forward of the early season, doubled their lead in the second half.
Match details
Inter-Shakhtar 2-0
Goalscorers: 46' Vukaj (I), 75' Carrara (I)
Inter (4-3-3): Galliera; Lissi (72' Evangelista), Donato, Peletti, Sorino (80' Rocca); D'Agostino, Cerpelletti, Grisoni Fasana (54' Putsen); El Mahboubi (72' Moressa), Carrara, Vukaj (80' Franchi)
Available: Farronato, Breda, La Torre, Matarrese
Manager: Bigica
Shakhtar Donetsk (4-3-3): Chympoiesh; Shukalovych (62' Pylypiuk), Mylokost, Kostiuk, Kaliuzhnyi; Derykon (77' Voloshko), Chornenkyi, Tiutiunov; Petruk (62' Kuriachyi), Harmash (77' Tverdokhlib), Zubriy (83' Safonov)
Available: Torkhov, Kicha, Sereda, Verhun
Manager: Byelik
The league table
Inter and Como's wins followed Roma's victory over Slovan Bratislava and Napoli's over Bodo/Glimt yesterday. Roma sit 10th in the provisional standings on six points, though no teams qualify directly for the Youth League round of 16. Inter and Como hold the final two play-off places, 21st and 22nd respectively, with four points each. Napoli are close behind in 27th with the three points they earned yesterday.
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