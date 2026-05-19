It remains unclear whether this interest will materialise into anything concrete, as the outcome depends on several factors. If a transfer does go ahead, Dortmund will demand a fee of at least €30 million for the Norwegian, who is under contract until 2028.
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"You're really clever, aren't you?" BVB's assist king snaps at transfer-rumour questions
When Ryerson—who has provided 18 assists in all competitive matches this season and, with 15 assists in the Bundesliga, has been surpassed only by Bayern stars Michael Olise and Luis Diaz—was asked about the rumours surrounding him last weekend, he told a reporter: "You're really clever. You know more than I do. I've got a two-year contract here, so I'm not giving it another thought."
Dortmund's sporting director had already brushed aside the rumours, calling them "complete nonsense" a few weeks earlier.
- Getty Images Sport
Ryerson is also said to be highly rated at Barça
Ryerson was linked with FC Barcelona last December. According to pay-TV channel Sky, the Catalan club and the 41-time international had already held talks at that point.
According to the report, the Spanish champions are seeking an affordable backup for Jules Koundé, and if the offer to Dortmund is attractive, Ryerson could depart, it was noted at the time.
Speculation over a move for Dortmund's Ryerson
Contrary to earlier speculation, reports in February indicated that the English Premier League is not Ryerson's preferred destination should he leave his current club. Instead, the Italian Serie A is said to appeal more to the right-back. England or Spain had previously been mooted as possible options.
A switch to England would materialise only if a top club required cover on a short-term basis because of injuries. In practice, therefore, the Italian league is considered "more realistic and possibly more tempting" for Ryerson. No specific suitors have been named.
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Ryerson is a versatile performer
Ryerson joined Dortmund from Union Berlin in January 2023 for around five million euros and immediately established himself in the starting line-up. He can play in either full-back position.
To date, he has made 143 competitive appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 24 assists for Borussia.
BVB Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's Upcoming Matches
Date Competition Match 18 July Friendly Rot-Weiß Oberhausen vs. BVB 29 July Friendly Cerezo Osaka vs. BVB 1 August Friendly FC Tokyo vs. BVB