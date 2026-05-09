"The way we play football—we're German champions, we reached the Champions League semi-finals and went toe-to-toe with the best team in Europe. Now we're back in the cup final for the first time in a long while, and we intend to win it," Eberl stated.

Last week, though, their European campaign ended against Paris Saint-Germain: a thrilling 4-5 first-leg loss was followed by an early Ousmane Dembélé strike in the 1-1 Allianz Arena draw that sent the French side through to the Budapest final.

In two weeks, the club will contest the cup final against VfB Stuttgart at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, where victory would secure the domestic double.