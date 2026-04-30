"I'm eager to repeat 2020, but this time with our fans. That would be a whole different ball game," Goretzka told the club magazine 51. The midfielder will depart Bayern in the summer after eight years. Six years ago, when he won his first treble during the pandemic, the Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain (1–0) in Lisbon unfolded behind closed doors.

Sporting-wise, though, the parallels hold: the "sense of self" from six years ago has "returned in recent weeks," he noted. That is no guarantee of success in Europe's premier competition, "but there is that special feeling that, with a bit of luck, you might have once or twice in your career. We have a team where every cog meshes with the next. We have individual quality, and alongside that, we have this hunger, this willingness to run."