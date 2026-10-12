Toure's military discipline! Yaya lifts lid on early starts and slow route to managerial hot seat

Four-time African Player of the Year Yaya Toure is enjoying his first managerial campaign in the UEFA Champions League after taking charge of Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava. The former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder embarked on a coaching career after hanging up his boots in 2019.

Toure earned his badges through assistant roles at Olimpik Donetsk, Tottenham Hotspur's academy, Standard Liege, and alongside Roberto Mancini with Saudi Arabia.

The 43-year-old manager expressed gratitude to Slovan Bratislava for granting him his first senior head coaching opportunity.