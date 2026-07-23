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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Yamal's replacement or another Raphinha? Adeyemi, Flick's old and new bet, raises questions at Barcelona

FEATURES
Transfers
LaLiga
Bundesliga
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Germany
K. Adeyemi
H. Flick
L. Yamal
Raphinha
Spain
Germany
Brazil

Barcelona have officially announced the deal.

Barcelona strengthened their attack with a major signing on Thursday, landing Germany's Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund. The move has raised plenty of questions.

Through their official website, Barcelona confirmed they had struck an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the striker, who has penned a contract with the Catalan club until 2031.

Doubts hang over the deal, whether because of the German's position or what he has delivered in recent seasons. The cause for optimism? Adeyemi's relationship with his compatriot Hansi Flick.

  • Karim AdeyemiGetty Images

    Turbulent season and a surprise deal

    For years Karim Adeyemi (24) was billed as one of Germany's brightest talents, a player destined for a dazzling future. His time at Borussia Dortmund has told a rather different story, full of ups and downs.

    German newspaper "Bild" have called Adeyemi's proposed move to Barcelona one of the biggest surprises of the current summer transfer window.

    The paper backed up its claim with the numbers: Adeyemi spent much of last season on the bench, made a difference in only a handful of matches, and missed out on the 2026 World Cup with the German national team.

    Adeyemi is far from a team player, "Bild" argued, one of a generation convinced that hard collective graft isn't necessary when goals can be reached by other means.

    According to the report, he embodies a mental problem Dortmund know all too well. The left-footer has bags of talent, yet across his years in the Borussia shirt he never managed to become a consistently decisive player.

    That inconsistency has come to define his time at Dortmund. Dazzling one week, distinctly ordinary the next.

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  • flickGetty Images

    Ademi and Flick: an old relationship renewed at Barcelona

    Adeyemi and Hansi Flick go back a long way. The pair worked together with the German national team.

    Flick handed Adeyemi his international debut against Armenia in the World Cup qualifiers back in May 2021, and the forward marked the occasion by scoring his first goal for Germany in that very match.

    Coming off the bench that day, Adeyemi lined up on the right wing, his natural position, though he can operate elsewhere too.

    Trusting a 19-year-old with a place in the German side spoke volumes about Flick's faith in the player. He proved that conviction all over again by pushing to sign him this summer.

  • Karim Adeyemigetty

    Where will Ademi play at Barcelona?

    Karim Adeyemi's arrival raises an obvious question: where does he fit into Barcelona's line-up next season? His natural home is the right wing.

    That slot belongs to Lamine Yamal. The Spaniard is one of the pillars of Barça's side, featuring in 45 matches across all competitions last season, 43 of them on the right and only two as an attacking midfielder.

    Flick can also call on Ferran Torres, who filled in on the right in some games, along with Roony Bardghji, who played there 27 times last term.

    All of which leaves Adeyemi as cover for Yamal, given how hard it is to imagine the Spaniard being dropped.

    Things could change, though, if Flick decides to use him elsewhere in the attack and field Adeyemi and Yamal together.

    Last season, Adeyemi lined up in 24 matches for Dortmund as a second striker, a deep-lying forward role Flick might turn to in order to hand him a starting spot.

    He also led the line as an out-and-out striker in some of Dortmund's games. That is another option for Flick, one he may lean on following Robert Lewandowski's departure.

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  • Raphinha HIC Getty/GOAL

    Will Ademi be the new Raphinha?

    Raphinha hit unexpected heights under Hansi Flick, the Brazilian becoming one of Barça's most important players under the German coach.

    Flick changed Raphinha's role, handing him huge confidence and attacking freedom that turned him into a cornerstone of Barça's attack.

    The winger had been on the brink of leaving Barcelona before Flick arrived, something he has admitted himself. He stayed after the coach convinced him of his importance and gave him licence to shine.

    Adeyemi's career has been anything but consistent, yet he delivered plenty last season with Dortmund. Everyone will now watch to see what Flick does with the Germany international. Can he repeat the Raphinha experience, or will the player simply become a backup for Yamal?