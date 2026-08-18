Rodri wasted no time getting his message across after joining Barcelona. Crystal clear, he spoke of his readiness to play, his vision for the team and his ambition at his new club.

The press conference unveiling him as a Barcelona player also gave him the chance to touch on several teammates and potential signings.

Signed until 2030, Rodri confirmed he was ready to feature for the side. The club have yet to reveal his squad number, with the player simply photographed in his new shirt bearing his name and the date his contract expires.

He said: "I am already ready to play".