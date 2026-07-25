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Lamine YamalGetty Images
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Yamal: millions in wealth at the age of 19 after a struggle-filled journey

FEATURES
LaLiga
Barcelona
L. Yamal
Spain

Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona and Spain star, is one of the most prominent players in the world, thanks to his undeniable talent and his great humility.

The 19-year-old boasts a fortune estimated at around 15 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and he is expected to become one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

In this report, HELLO magazine reviews how Yamal amassed his fortune, and sheds light on his journey from a working-class child to a global icon:

His popularity and influence grew so great that they prompted Barcelona to tear up his previous contract, which guaranteed him a total annual salary of around 1.82 million dollars, and hand him a huge new deal instead.

In May 2025, he signed a six-year contract with the team, raising his salary to around 18 million dollars per year before tax. That figure could climb significantly once performance-related bonuses are taken into account.

This remarkable contract lifted Lamine Yamal to tenth on Forbes magazine's list of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Barcelona's desire to hold on to his talent came as no surprise. He had already become the youngest player to feature for the first team in the club's history, at the age of 15 years, nine months and 16 days. He is also the youngest player to score for the Spain national team, the youngest scorer in the history of the Euros, and, at just 17, he became the youngest player ever nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

  • Lamine YamalGetty Images

    Commercial partnerships

    Lamine Yamal has signed a $34 million deal with Adidas, and the youngster earns significant sums from his partnerships with brands such as Beats by Dre, OPPO, Powerade, Konami and the UNICEF organisation.

    His contract with Adidas remains the most lucrative of the lot. Reports indicate that Yamal will pocket $34 million from the ten-year partnership.

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  • Lamine Yamal Mounir Nasraoui Social gfx/ Goal Arabia

    A working-class child

    Lamine's parents give great support to his sporting career, and although he has today become a millionaire, his childhood was not always easy. 

    The Spanish player grew up in Barcelona, the only son of Mounir Nasraoui, a building painter of Moroccan origin, and Sheila Ebana, a waitress of Equatorial Guinean origin.

    His entire family worked hard to provide for his needs. The teenager has often spoken of his love and appreciation for his paternal grandmother, Fatima, who instilled in him a work ethic and diligence.

    Yamal said during his appearance on the podcast Resonancia de Corazón con José Ramón de la Morena: "The first to arrive in Spain was my grandmother, who sneaked onto a bus coming from Morocco and managed to reach Mataró."

    He added: "She started working 3 jobs so that my father could come, because he stayed in Morocco. And when my grandmother had saved some money, she paid a woman to bring my father and his sister, who came to Spain when they were three years old."

    His parents separated when he was three years old. He grew up in working-class neighbourhoods while they struggled to make ends meet.

    And so Yamal's life transformed. A child raised in modest circumstances within the working-class neighbourhoods of Barcelona became one of the most prominent football stars in the world. What he remains most proud of is his ability to give back to his family and provide it with a more comfortable and stable life.

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