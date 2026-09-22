Netherlands manager Xavi addressed the absence of Donyell Malen, who did not answer the call-up for the Oranje fixtures against Germany, Serbia (twice) and Greece: "It’s a shame because Donyell is in excellent form - said the Catalan head coach -. He had to say no at the last moment, but that’s football. In my opinion Donyell is fine, I don’t know how long it will take him to recover, but the injury is not serious." Malen did not answer the Netherlands call-up because of a knee problem.
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Xavi’s dig at Malen: “He looks fine to me”
Xavi's forwards
Up front, Xavi has called up Brobbey of Sunderland, van Bommel of PSV, Gakpo of Liverpool, Kluivert of Bournemouth, Lang of Napoli and Summerville of Al Hilal.
Cristante and Wesley out too
Alongside Malen, Cristante has also stayed in Rome with lower back pain, and Wesley, who did not answer Brazil's call-up because of a muscle problem in his right thigh. After the international break, Roma will face Como in the league and Real Madrid in the Champions League.
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