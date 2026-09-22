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Malen Roma Serie AGetty Images
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Xavi’s dig at Malen: “He looks fine to me”

Netherlands
AC Milan
D. Malen

Netherlands manager Xavi addressed the absence of Donyell Malen, who did not answer the call-up for the Oranje fixtures against Germany, Serbia (twice) and Greece: "It’s a shame because Donyell is in excellent form - said the Catalan head coach -. He had to say no at the last moment, but that’s football. In my opinion Donyell is fine, I don’t know how long it will take him to recover, but the injury is not serious." Malen did not answer the Netherlands call-up because of a knee problem.

  • Xavi's forwards

    Up front, Xavi has called up Brobbey of Sunderland, van Bommel of PSV, Gakpo of Liverpool, Kluivert of Bournemouth, Lang of Napoli and Summerville of Al Hilal.

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  • Cristante and Wesley out too

    Alongside Malen, Cristante has also stayed in Rome with lower back pain, and Wesley, who did not answer Brazil's call-up because of a muscle problem in his right thigh. After the international break, Roma will face Como in the league and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

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UEFA Nations League A
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Netherlands
NED
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Germany
GER
Serie A
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Sassuolo
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AC Milan
MIL