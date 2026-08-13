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Xavi's Netherlands backroom team takes shape with former striker retained in key coaching role
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Van Nistelrooy retains coaching role
According to Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad, Van Nistelrooy is set to remain on the Netherlands backroom staff under new manager Xavi. The KNVB are reportedly delighted with the former Oranje striker's work during the 2026 World Cup. Alongside Van Nistelrooy, goalkeeping coach Lodewijks, who has held his position since early 2023, will also be retained to complete the domestic coaching setup under the Spanish tactician.
Xavi honours Dutch lineage
The former Barcelona head coach expressed his pride at taking charge of the Dutch national team, emphasising his deep emotional connection to the Total Football philosophy.
Speaking via the KNVB's official release, the manager stated: "I find it an enormous honour to become the national coach of the Dutch team. As someone who was educated at the FC Barcelona academy, with strong influences from the likes of Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, I feel a special connection with Dutch football.
"You could say that I am a bit of a son of Dutch football. Other great managers, especially Louis van Gaal, under whom I made my debut at Barcelona, and Frank Rijkaard, have also played an important role in shaping me as a player and coach. Of course, the most important goal is and always will be to win, but I would prefer to do so in a way that reflects those characteristics and that people can enjoy. The potential for that is there, as well as a solid foundation to build upon."
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Catalan icon leads revolution
The 46-year-old's appointment marks a fresh chapter for Oranje after committing to a long-term contract through to 2030, covering both Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup. Xavi succeeds Ronald Koeman, who stepped down following a round-of-32 exit against Morocco at the World Cup. The former Barcelona boss becomes the 21st foreign manager in the history of the Netherlands national team and the first since Ernst Happel's tenure between 1977 and 1978.
Germany clash tests readiness
Xavi will make his official debut in the Netherlands dugout when they host Germany in a UEFA Nations League fixture at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday, September 24. A demanding opening encounter will serve as an immediate test of his tactical setup and squad flexibility. After the Germany test, subsequent Nations League group matches against Serbia and Greece will further evaluate Oranje's consistency.
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