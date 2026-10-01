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Xavi's Greek selfie fever! Netherlands boss plots Van Dijk position shake-up after defender drops out
Netherlands hit by defensive blow ahead of Greece trip
Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez faces a defensive selection dilemma as Oranje prepare to take on Group 2 leaders Greece at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki. Key central defender Jan Paul van Hecke has withdrawn from the squad after sustaining a severe foot injury during Sunday's 2-1 victory over Serbia.
The defender attempted to train before the team departed for Greece, but severe pain forced him to return to his club.
Xavi opted against calling up an emergency replacement, leaving a 23-man squad for the fixture.
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Xavi considers tactical shift for captain Van Dijk
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Xavi revealed that he has spoken to Virgil van Dijk about potentially shifting from his customary left-sided central defensive role to the right. While Van Dijk traditionally prefers playing on the left, the manager confirmed the captain is ready to adapt for the team.
Jurrien Timber stands as the alternative candidate to step straight into the backline after proving his fitness.
"He took a knock against Serbia," Xavi explained regarding Van Hecke. "He is a warrior, but it really wasn't possible. We have 23 players, so plenty of reserves. Van Dijk can play on the right side perfectly, and if the team needs him there, he will be there for the team."
Timber fit for 90 minutes as Dutch prepare for fierce atmosphere
Jurrien Timber, who missed out on previous international duty through injury, came on as a substitute against Serbia and is fully cleared to start. Xavi expects a hostile and vibrant environment in Thessaloniki, where over 100,000 ticket requests were made for the 29,000-capacity venue.
The Dutch coach praised Greece's recent defensive resilience against Germany and attacking threat.
Xavi noted that the passionate home crowd will serve as extra motivation for his players.
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Oranje seek top spot in Group 2 showdown
The Netherlands sit second in Group 2 with four points following a draw against Germany and victory over Serbia. A victory in Thessaloniki would see Xavi's side overtake Greece at the summit of the table.
Following Thursday's match, the Dutch team will host Serbia in Eindhoven to close out the international window.
Xavi aims to maintain positive momentum with a strong away performance.
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