Securing the future! Versatile Barcelona youngster Xavi Espart signs long-term deal until 2030

Barcelona are continuing to build for both the present and the future by securing the long-term services of one of their brightest academy graduates. The club officially announced on Thursday that Espart has signed a contract extension, ensuring he remains a cornerstone of the project at the Camp Nou for years to come.

The new agreement sees Espart extend his stay in Catalonia until June 2030. This deal represents a two-year extension on his previous terms, reflecting his rapid ascent through the ranks of La Masia to become a reliable option for the senior side.



