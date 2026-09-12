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Xabi Alonso claims Joao Pedro is at Erling Haaland's level as Chelsea boss compares striker to Karim Benzema
A record-breaking start to the campaign
The recognition for Pedro’s improvement was formalised on Friday when he was named Player of the Month for August. It marks a significant milestone for the forward, who beat out stiff competition from his own team-mate Cole Palmer to land the trophy. His contributions this term have been pivotal to Chelsea's early momentum. The forward recorded two goals and two assists in his opening three matches, showing a lethal edge that was perhaps missing in previous years.
Having recently committed his long-term future to the club with a contract running until 2034, there is a clear sense that the Brazilian is the cornerstone of the new project at Cobham. Alonso’s tactical system, which demands mobility and high-level decision-making from the front line, appears perfectly suited to Pedro’s expansive skillset and physical presence.
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Alonso puts Chelsea forward in world-class bracket
Alonso has pulled no punches in his assessment of Pedro, suggesting the Brazilian international now sits at the same table as Haaland. Following a sensational start to the season, Alonso was asked if his star man could truly be compared to the Norwegian, who secured the Golden Boot last term with 27 strikes.
"I would say yes. If you count how many top strikers we have in the Premier League, I'm sure that Joao [Pedro] is there, Haaland for sure is there. So I would rate him that way," Alonso explained.
The Karim Benzema comparisons and tactical flexibility
While Haaland is often viewed as a specialist penalty-box predator, Alonso believes that Pedro offers a more diverse profile, drawing parallels to his former Real Madrid teammate and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema. He noted that Pedro's ability to influence the game in multiple zones—having featured as a midfielder, a number 10, and a winger—makes him a nightmare for modern defensive lines to contain.
"In many things he reminds me of Benzema, because he is good in the box, he is good out of the box, he is good coming to his left side, he is good with the head, he is very complete, he is intelligent," Alonso added. "So yes, he is still young, still things to develop, but many, many absolutely outstanding qualities that he has."
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Overcoming Brazil heartbreak and looking forward
Despite his stellar domestic form, Joao Pedro faced a significant setback this past summer when he was a surprise omission from the Brazil squad for the World Cup. However, the forward has used that disappointment as fuel, earning a recall for the September international window against New Zealand and India. Alonso revealed that he did not need to provide any extra motivation for his striker, as the fire was already burning within the player himself.
"He had enough motivation. He already had enough within him, so I didn't need to go there. It was painful for him, but that is in the past. We are now focused on what he is doing well and what he can do better," the Chelsea boss insisted. "He has been outstanding. Not just in football terms, but in his personality, his maturity and his desire. He has a very clear goal this season, which is to have a great campaign and score a lot of goals."
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