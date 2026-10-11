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Xabi Alonso marvels at Chelsea sensation Morgan Rogers after five-star Bournemouth demolition
Alonso hails the 'complete' Rogers
Alonso could not hide his admiration for Rogers following the forward's latest goal-scoring exploits in the 5-1 thrashing of Bournemouth. The 24-year-old, who arrived from Aston Villa during the summer transfer window, has rapidly established himself as a cornerstone of the Spaniard's new-look side at Stamford Bridge. Despite the pressure of a high-profile move, Rogers has demonstrated a level of maturity and technical quality that has left his manager deeply impressed with his early contributions to the team.
The manager was keen to highlight that the player's physical attributes are perfectly suited to the demands of the modern game, allowing him to dominate defenders with both power and intelligence. "No, [his form isn't a surprise] because he is young, he’s fresh, he’s strong and he’s quick – he is a very complete modern football player," Alonso explained.
- AFP
Building connections at Stamford Bridge
Beyond his physical and technical prowess, Rogers has earned praise for how quickly he has integrated into the Chelsea dressing room. Moving to a club of such stature can often involve a lengthy transition period, but the former Villa man appears to have skipped that phase entirely. His relationship with fellow creative players like Cole Palmer has been a highlight of the season, providing the Blues with a dynamic and unpredictable attacking threat that Bournemouth simply could not contain.
"His availability is also very high and this is very important," Alonso continued when discussing the forward's immediate adaptation. "He looks fresh and he is enjoying [his football] because he’s a great guy and is connecting very well with his team-mates, and with everyone. He is having a great impact on the team and the club."
Endurance and durability shine through
Rogers has proven to be a versatile threat in the final third, finding the back of the net against Fulham, Arsenal, and Hull City before his latest strike. In addition to his four goals, he has provided four assists in just eight appearances, highlighting his status as one of the Premier League's most productive summer recruits.
What makes Rogers' impact even more remarkable is the sheer volume of football he has played over the past twelve months. The attacker was a key part of the England squad that secured a third-place finish at the World Cup this summer, leading to a significantly shortened pre-season break. Despite this lack of rest, he has shown no signs of fatigue, maintaining a high level of intensity in every Premier League outing so far this campaign.
Statistics show that Rogers has featured in over 70 matches for club and country since the beginning of last season, a workload that would test even the most seasoned veterans. However, his physical resilience has become a major asset for Chelsea as they look to climb the table. Alonso noted that the player's ability to remain available for selection week after week is just as important as his technical output on the pitch during matchdays.
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A bright future under Alonso
The 5-1 victory over Bournemouth served as a statement of intent for Chelsea, with Rogers at the heart of everything positive. By combining brute strength with delicate footwork, he has become the prototype of the player Alonso wants to build his project around. As the season progresses, the management of Rogers' minutes will be crucial given his heavy workload, but for now, the Blues are reaping the rewards of their summer investment. With four goals and four assists already in the bag, the 24-year-old is well on his way to a career-best campaign.
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