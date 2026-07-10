Xabi Alonso 'really excited' by Chelsea's potential as new coach promises 'good things will come'

In his first public remarks since taking the reins, the former Real Madrid manager emphasised that hard work and total dedication are non-negotiable to forge a new winning culture within the squad. Alonso stated: "You can't hold back anything, everything is for the team. Hard work is a must. We need to create that culture, it starts here in a daily process at Cobham."

He also admitted he is highly motivated by the group of players currently at his disposal as he looks to implement an attractive brand of football. The former midfielder added: "The potential of the team and squad made me really excited, to find a squad to work with, create a football idea, bring excitement to the stadium and connect with the fans.

"It feels great, but it's a big honour. To be part of this great club that is one of the best in the world with great success in the last decades, and it's a big privilege to be a part, and now it's looking forward to the challenge."