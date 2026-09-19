Xabi Alonso criticises Chelsea performance as Jordan Henderson struggles on debut in Brentford loss

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso pulled no punches after watching his side suffer a heavy 3-0 derby defeat against Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium. Despite controlling early spells, the Blues completely collapsed in the second period as Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago, and Fabio Carvalho found the net.

The result condemned Chelsea to their second Premier League defeat of the campaign.

Alonso admitted his players failed to maintain the required competitive edge required to secure top-flight results.