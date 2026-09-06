Wydad confirmed in an official statement on their Facebook page that both parties had agreed to terminate the contract by mutual consent, thanking Ziyech for his time with the team.

"Sometimes, some stories are shorter than we had hoped, but they leave a mark that cannot be erased," the club said, a nod to how brief his spell proved and how it never took off the way the Wydad faithful had dreamed.

Ziyech pulling on the Wydad shirt would remain "a special moment", the club added, and his time with the team would stay part of an unforgettable story.

"You were one of us, and you will always remain part of the Wydad Athletic family," they wrote.

The message signed off by wishing the player well for the road ahead: "From the Wydad of the nation, we say thank you for every moment in which you wore the club's shirt, and we wish you every success and good fortune in your coming career, on the pitch and off it."



