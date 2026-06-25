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Wrexham mock Southampton over Spygate scandal after release of 2026-27 Championship fixture list
Red Dragons strike on social media
The 2025-26 Championship season was dominated by the headlines surrounding Southampton's covert operations. After finishing fourth under Tonda Eckert and defeating Middlesbrough in the play-off semi-finals, the Saints were sensationally thrown out of the competition for gaining insider information on their rivals. As the 2026-27 fixtures were confirmed, Wrexham’s media team saw a golden opportunity to stick the knife in.
Scheduled to face the South Coast side in September, Wrexham shared a graphic of their fixture list with a very specific caption. "Taking us into the international break," the post read, alongside a pointed magnifying glass and spy emoji. The post immediately went viral as fans picked up on the intentional reference to the scandal that rocked English football just months prior.
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Hidden details within the graphic
Wrexham’s trolling did not stop at a simple emoji. A reminder was written on the calendar for two days before the Southampton clash, which simply told staff to "check training ground", a nod to the paranoia now surrounding the Saints' opponents.
Even more clinical was the modification of the Southampton club crest. Eagle-eyed supporters spotted that the Wrexham admin had edited the logo to include the silhouette of a man hiding behind a tree. This is a direct reference to the infamous leaked images of Southampton intern William Salt, who was caught filming a Middlesbrough training session from a wooded area during the peak of the Spygate investigation.
The fallout from the scandal
The consequences for Southampton have been severe, extending far beyond social media mockery. In addition to being replaced by Middlesbrough in the play-off final, the Saints have been hit with a four-point deduction for the upcoming 2026-27 Championship campaign. This ensures they start their latest bid for Premier League promotion with a significant handicap.
The club attempted to fight the sanctions, but their appeals were recently dismissed. An independent panel confirmed that all original punishments would be upheld, and the club has been informed that they have no further recourse through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
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Southampton respond to failed appeal
Following the decision to uphold the penalties, Southampton released a formal statement vowing to "put things right" as soon as possible. "Whilst we fully acknowledge the seriousness of this matter and the scrutiny that has followed, the club has consistently believed the original sporting sanction was disproportionate, a view that has been widely shared by many in the football community," the statement read.
"Southampton Football Club has a proud history and strong foundations, but it is clear that trust now needs to be rebuild. That work begins immediately. The club will reflect carefully on the events that have led to this point, learn from them and take the necessary steps to move forward responsibly. This football club will respond with humility, accountability and determination to put things right."