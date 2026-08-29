‘Unacceptable’ - Phil Parkinson ‘shellshocked’ as Wrexham fall to Birmingham City in Championship clash

Wrexham’s sluggish start to the Championship season continued as they slumped to a 2-1 home defeat against Birmingham. The hosts were comfortably second best on a difficult night, where the visitors could have easily scored several more goals.

Phil Neumann proved to be the match-winner for the visitors. The defender scored two headers to end Birmingham's winless start to the campaign while simultaneously extending Wrexham's early-season struggles.

Callum Doyle had briefly drawn the hosts level during a bright start to the second half. However, Neumann's second header just after the hour mark ultimately sealed the points for the visitors.