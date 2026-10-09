World Cup play-offs, Italy win 2-0 in Tbilisi against Belarus: Piemonte and Polli decide it

"It is the win we wanted, that we were looking for and that makes us look to the next match with enormous optimism," Soncin said. "We created, played in their half and prevented all their transitions, even if we can certainly be more clinical in the final phase." In four days' time, the Azzurre return to the Franchi, a stadium packed with happy memories. That is where they sealed qualification for the 2019 World Cup and Euro 2022. This time, a place in the second and decisive round of the play-offs at the start of December is on the line, against Serbia or Finland, with the Scandinavians winning 3-1 at home, the final hurdle on the road to Brazil 2027.