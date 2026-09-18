Barcelona have been awarded 5 penalties this season, 3 of them in a single match, specifically in last Wednesday's clash against Racing Santander.

Three spot-kicks in one game is a rarity. But the Catalans' relentless attacking tide overwhelmed their visitors, with centre-back Pedro Henrique lending a hand by going in recklessly on two occasions.

Sport newspaper reported that the matter of Barcelona's penalty takers has become a subject of debate at the start of this season.

The paper added: "There is naturally no cause for concern, because the Catalan side are moving at full speed."

How the dressing room settles the pecking order internally makes for intriguing reading, and more importantly, who has the final word. The protocol varies from one team to another. At some clubs the coach designates the taker, depending on the circumstances and the players on the pitch.

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