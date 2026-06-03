William Saliba's World Cup hopes still alive as Didier Deschamps issues reassuring injury update - but tells Arsenal star to put Champions League final upset behind him

While the physical concerns have been alleviated, the psychological toll of missing out on European glory remains a hurdle for the 25-year-old. Arsenal have fully supported their star, but joining the national camp means reuniting with five members of the triumphant PSG squad. Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery and Lucas Hernandez all arrived at the camp in high spirits after securing the prestigious trophy.

The contrast in emotions was stark, and Deschamps highlighted the mental recovery required for his trusted defender to refocus on the international stage. The manager revealed: "Of the six players from the final, five had a smile... and had apparently celebrated a lot. For William, it was more difficult."