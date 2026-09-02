Hakim Ziyech's crisis with Wydad has grown more complicated in recent times. The player is now searching for a way out to end the uncertainty surrounding his future.

According to press reports, Ziyech has recently drawn interest from one of the Arab clubs, and that could offer a solution to his problem with Wydad president Ibrahim El Aasri.

Things have escalated. Paulo Sergio's technical staff left Ziyech out of the Agadir camp, and the player insists the club president is behind that decision, punishing him for refusing to take a pay cut.