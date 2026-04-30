Nach Informationen von Sky soll Manuel Neuer bei den Verantwortlichen des FC Bayern München den Wunsch hinterlegt haben, auch über den Dommer 2026 hinaus das Tor des deutschen Rekordmeisters hüten zu wollen. Um die Verhandlungen ins Rollen zu bringen, weilte Neuers Berater Thomas Kroth am Donnerstag an der Säbener Straße. Dort fanden erste Gespräche mit Sportvorstand Max Eberl und CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen statt. Über das Treffen hatte zuvor auch Bild berichtet.
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Will he stay at FC Bayern Munich for another year? Manuel Neuer has reportedly made his decision
While the talks are far from mere formality, the prospects of an agreement remain good. FCB officials have recently and repeatedly praised the 40-year-old, stressing that the final decision on extending Neuer's contract lies with the player himself. Honorary president Uli Hoeneß echoed that view in the podcast "Auf eine weiß-blaue Tasse", declaring, "If it were up to me, we'd keep him for another year."
Manuel Neuer would have to accept a pay cut to extend his contract.
With an estimated gross salary of around €20 million, Neuer remains one of FC Bayern Munich's top earners. Yet, with sporting director Max Eberl determined to cut squad costs, any contract extension would require the captain to take a substantial pay cut. On the other hand, he would earn even less if he were to retire. Next season, Neuer would also take on a new role: he would remain the number one goalkeeper but act as a mentor to Jonas Urbig, helping the youngster gain regular playing time. That means Neuer would occasionally sit on the substitutes' bench, even when fully fit.
Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich endured a frustrating evening in the recent clash with PSG.
Neuer has already demonstrated on several occasions this season, with a string of impressive performances between the posts, that he remains a huge asset to Bayern Munich. However, in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Paris Saint-Germain, the goalkeeper had a thoroughly bizarre evening.
In the 4-5 thriller in the French capital, the 2014 World Cup winner watched the ball sail past him five times—without committing a single error: the shots from the Parisian attack, spearheaded by Ousmane Dembélé, were simply unstoppable. He also made history for all the wrong reasons: not a single shot on target was directed at him in Paris—the first time that has happened in Champions League history.