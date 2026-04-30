Will he stay at FC Bayern Munich for another year? Manuel Neuer has reportedly made his decision

Neuer has already demonstrated on several occasions this season, with a string of impressive performances between the posts, that he remains a huge asset to Bayern Munich. However, in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Paris Saint-Germain, the goalkeeper had a thoroughly bizarre evening.

In the 4-5 thriller in the French capital, the 2014 World Cup winner watched the ball sail past him five times—without committing a single error: the shots from the Parisian attack, spearheaded by Ousmane Dembélé, were simply unstoppable. He also made history for all the wrong reasons: not a single shot on target was directed at him in Paris—the first time that has happened in Champions League history.