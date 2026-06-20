Why Scotland fans booed Morocco & PSG star Achraf Hakimi during World Cup loss

The intense targeting of Hakimi caught the attention of the broadcasting team for covering in the UK, who noted the persistent disruption during the live television coverage. Co-commentator Ally McCoist remarked on ITV: “Not sure what Hakimi has done to upset the locals, but he’s done something.”

The player maintained his innocence regarding the assault allegations by a 24-year-old woman, releasing a pre-match statement on X: “I’ve been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I’m looking forward to it. Finally, I will be able to speak.”