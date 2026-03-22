Why Roma signed Robinio Vaz: the figures behind the deal with Marseille, his wages and Massara’s coup

Roma signed him primarily as a long-term investment for the future, but with the intention of giving him playing time straight away; after making a handful of substitute appearances, the French striker scored his first goal for the Giallorossi in the home match against Lecce (coming on as a substitute in the second half to replace El Aynaoui). Massara wrapped up the Vaz deal with a quick trip to France following the deadlock in the Zirkzee transfer; the sporting director’s plan was to provide Gasperini with another striker alongside Malen – who was also signed in January – and the injuries to Dovbyk and Ferguson accelerated the deal.



