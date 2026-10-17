Why is Inzaghi doing Ruben Neves an injustice at Al Hilal? A gem in the wrong place!

Al Hilal's build-up from the back is the root of it, especially against sides who press high and squeeze the space.

Neither centre-back is consistently equipped to play out or pick out an accurate long pass into the final third, so Inzaghi has turned to Neves to beat the press from deeper areas.

That fix comes at a technical cost. Drop Neves in alongside the defenders and Al Hilal lose the man who sets the midfield tempo and dictates from deep. It also drags him away from the zones where he feeds the forwards and manufactures chances. The Portuguese offers more than passing accuracy. He reads space superbly and knows exactly when to shift the ball from build-up into attack.

Granted, he can still ping accomplished long balls into the final third from those deeper positions. The holding role, though, hands him a far wider menu: vertical passes between the lines, switches of play, or taking the ball under pressure and reshaping the attack.

So the issue isn't whether he can handle the defensive side of it. It's that he's being used too often away from the area where he hurts opponents most.